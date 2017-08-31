HowStuffWorks is about to make a lot more podcasts

HowStuffWorks, which already claims the title of world’s largest for-profit podcasting company in terms of streams and downloads, is about to start putting out even more podcasts—about $15 million worth, to be precise.

HowStuffWorks just announced a Series A growth equity round led by global merchant bank the Raine Group that brought in $15 million. They plan to use that money to become a private entity, spinning off from parent company System1 to expand their growing empire that already includes 14 podcasts, including Stuff You Should Know and Stuff You Missed in History Class. They plan on adding shows on science, lifestyle, comedy, and more to their existing slate, which means a lot more shows to expand your slate of cocktail party banter.

ML