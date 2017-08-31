20 years after Princess Diana’s death, paparazzi culture is still out of control

People around the world today are remembering Princess Diana of Wales, who died 20 years ago after a car crash in Paris—an event that brought worldwide attention on the vulturous paparazzi who made her life a living hell. In the decades since that event, there have been numerous attempts to rein in aggressive photographers on both sides of the Atlantic–both through industry self-regulation and government legislation. California Senator Dianne Feinstein first proposed a federal anti-paparazzi law as early as 1998, though it never got very far. On the state level, California has passed numerous laws aimed at curbing the behavior of unscrupulous shutterbugs, most recently in 2013 with a law meant to prevent paparazzi from harassing celebrities’ children—because who does that?