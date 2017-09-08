This Is Why “Slow To Hire And Quick To Fire” Is Bad Advice

Be slow to hire and quick to fire. You’ve probably heard this hiring advice, and perhaps you’ve even followed it. While it sounds logical, it’s almost always bad advice, says Scott Wintrip, author of High Velocity Hiring: How to Hire Top Talent in an Instant .

“People who are slow to hire operate out of fear of making a bad choice,” he says. “They have experienced the consequences of poor hiring choices, and, in attempts to avoid this mistake again, they slow down the hiring process, believing that speed and accuracy are mutually exclusive. This plodding approach to hiring leads to overanalysis and a protracted timeline.”

In 2015, the time it takes to fill a job hit a historical peak, and each year since then, it’s set a new high record, going from 28 working days to 30 working days, according to DHI Hiring Indicators reports. “Hiring delays are increasing, and that makes no sense in fast-paced world,” says Wintrip. “The world is moving faster, yet we’re hiring slower.”

Why It’s A Problem

“Slow to hire, quick to fire” grew out of fear of getting it wrong. “[Society for Human Resource Management] reports that a hiring mistake could cost a company five times the bad hire’s annual salary,” says Wintrip. “There are non-dollar costs, such as degraded morale and reputation. Performance evaluations for managers give weight to employee selection, and leaders are losing their jobs because of poor hiring choices. They’ve literally become terrified to hire.”

But an empty seat is a painful distraction, requiring a manager to do three jobs: their own work; handling or delegation of the work left by the empty seat; and finding and hiring the new employee. “Now they’re working while distracted, and that’s like driving while distracted; it’s detrimental to business,” says Wintrip.

The longer the hiring process goes on, the greater the chances of making a poor choice. “It’s a vicious cycle,” says Wintrip. “When you make fear-based decisions, you end up repeating the cycle again and again.”

Instead of acting out of fear, Wintrip recommends adopting a new mantra: “Fast to hire, quick to inspire.” Managers who operate this way mandate a hiring process that promotes rapid decision making and nurtures employee relationships. The process should be broken down into these steps: