Uber’s traffic data is now available to the public

The company’s Uber Movement website is now out of beta and available to all, reports Engadget. Uber Movement was designed to give urban planners access to Uber’s traffic data so they could use it to improve their transit systems. But now the company has opened up the data to the public as well. Right now Uber Movement only has traffic data for four cities: Boston; Washington, D.C.; Manila, the Philippines; and Sydney. It’s expected to continue to add data for more cities in the future.
