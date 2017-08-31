Wikileaks has apparently been hacked

A notorious hackers group called OurMine reportedly hacked Wikileaks’s website early this morning, reports the Verge. They replaced the home page with a message that read:
“Hi, it’s OurMine (Security Group), don’t worry we are just testing your . . . . blablablab, oh wait, this is not a security test! Wikileaks, remember when you challenged us to hack you?”
“Anonymous, remember when you tried to dox us with fake information for attacking wikileaks [sic]?” the message continues. “There we go! One group beat you all! #WikileaksHack lets get it trending on twitter [sic]!”
At the time of this writing, Wikileaks’s website remains offline. OurMine says it’s responsible for some other big hacks over the last several years, including the Twitter account of CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Quora page. OurMine is also responsible for the hacks of websites Variety and BuzzFeed, as well as the social media accounts of HBO.