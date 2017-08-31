advertisement
An L.A. suburb is letting Elon Musk’s Boring Company build a two-mile tunnel under it

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne, California, has given Musk the permission for the two-mile, and up to 44-feet deep, tunnel, reports ConstructionDrive. Plans reveal the tunnel will start from underneath one of SpaceX’s parking areas, where the company currently has a 160-foot tunnel already. But the Boring Company doesn’t have all the permission it needs yet to actually start building the miles-long tunnel. It still needs to get permission from the California state labor and transportation departments, and there’s no telling how long that will take.

