The most expensive Teslas just got a little less expensive

But hey, let’s not kid ourselves, they still aren’t the cheapest cars on the market. As TechCrunch notes, several versions of the Model S and Model X are set for price reductions in the range of $3,500 to $5,000, thanks to improvements in the production efficiency of the 100 kWh batteries they use. So crack open those piggy banks, people. The old/new pricing was/is:
- Model S 100D: $97,500 > $94,000
- Model S P100D: $140,000 > $135,000
- Model X 100D: $99,500 > $96,000
- Model X P100D: $145,000 > $140,000