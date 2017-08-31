advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The most expensive Teslas just got a little less expensive

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

But hey, let’s not kid ourselves, they still aren’t the cheapest cars on the market. As TechCrunch notes, several versions of the Model S and Model X are set for price reductions in the range of $3,500 to $5,000, thanks to improvements in the production efficiency of the 100 kWh batteries they use. So crack open those piggy banks, people. The old/new pricing was/is:

  • Model S 100D: $97,500 > $94,000
  • Model S P100D: $140,000 > $135,000
  • Model X 100D: $99,500 > $96,000
  • Model X P100D: $145,000 > $140,000
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life