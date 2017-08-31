Uber’s new CEO says the company might IPO in 2019

Dara Khosrowshahi, who begins his tenure as Uber’s new CEO on September 5, was introduced to employees in a company meeting (by former CEO Travis Kalanick, no less) on Wednesday, reports Bloomberg. According to two of the people at the meeting, Khosrowshahi got a question from an employee about if and when the company might go public. Khosrowshahi reportedly replied, “It’s my opinion that the company should go public,” and suggested that Uber’s IPO would happen in the next 18 to 36 months. That puts Uber’s IPO sometime in 2019 or 2020.