Could This Solitary Confinement VR Experience Sway Lawmakers?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Google’s senior counsel on civil and human rights, Malika Saar, explains how the technology is a powerful look into the emotional and psychological impacts of isolating an inmate. This VR experience was developed to totally immerse the viewer with powerful commentary, sound, and visuals.

