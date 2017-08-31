Shocker: “Despacito” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the summer

It may come as a surprise to some literally no one, but Luis Fonsi’s hit song “Despacito” is the most-streamed song on Spotify this summer. In particular, the remix featuring Justin Bieber got people clicking the play button more than any other track on the world’s biggest music subscription service. The original Bieberless version was #22 on Spotify’s summer chart. People can’t seem to get enough of the Reaggeton-backed pop hit. In early August, the video for “Despacito” became the most-watched YouTube video of all time.