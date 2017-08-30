GoFundMe has made over $355,000 from Hurricane Harvey campaign fees

As the reality of Hurricane Harvey’s wreckage begins to set in, recovery efforts are being planned and people are asking for help. And crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has become one of the most ubiquitous websites for people to do just that. Currently on GoFundMe’s website there’s a link at the front page to “Support the victims of Hurricane Harvey,” which leads to a seemingly endless list of campaigns related to the disaster.

According to GoFundMe, over 850 Harvey campaigns have been made in the last week or so, and they have raised over $4.5 million. It seems the company is still taking its 7.9% cut (5% goes to GoFundMe and 2.9% goes to payment processing)–as well as its $0.30-per-donation fee. I asked the company and a spokesperson pointed me to a blog post detailing how it would handle the event and make sure donated money got into the right hands. The post said nothing about waving fees.

Not counting the $0.30-per-donation fee, the company has already made over $355,000 from Harvey’s destruction. Of course, this is GoFundMe’s entire business model, so it’s not surprising it wouldn’t waive the fee (unlike, say, Airbnb, which waived fees to coastal evacuees). The company has donated $100,000 to one of its own campaigns, which is what it did last year in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

As the destruction from Harvey’s aftermath piles up, so too will GoFundMe’s revenue.CGW