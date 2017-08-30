Maybe don’t make Twitter death threats against mosquitoes

According to SoraNews24, Twitter user @nemuismywife was assaulted by a mosquito and, solely in self defense, exacted his revenge. He then tweeted the carnage, probably as a warning to all future mosquitoes. SoraNews24 translated the rage-filled tweet: “Bastard! Where do you get off biting my all over while I’m just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you’re already dead).” He accompanied the tweet with a photo of the mosquito’s squashed corpse.

Twitter responded to his threatening tweet with a notice that his account had been frozen for threats in violation of their terms of service. It’s likely that the tweet was flagged by an algorithm, instead of a human, proving that there’s at least one job that can’t be usurped by robots (or maybe algorithms are just really protective of mosquitos). While it’s nice that Twitter’s algorithm is protecting vicious bloodsucking insects, it could do more to protect women from vicious bloodsucking trolls.ML