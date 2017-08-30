It Took 18 Takes To Film This Amazing One-Take Short, But They Nailed It

Who: Filmmaker Jim Cummings.

Why we care: Not all ‘in medias res’ beginnings are created equal. “It’s All Right, It’s Ok,” though, has one that’s a total stunner. It begins with some poolside CPR in progress. Only as the young girl who had apparently been drowning comes to, do viewers get the necessary background information that makes this short film so compelling. That’s when the man performing CPR is revealed to have a handcuff shackled to his right wrist, its twin dangling limply. Further factors of this situation are illuminated during the remainder of the film’s brief run time. What makes “It’s All Right” so impressive is how natural the exposition feels, given that the whole thing was filmed in one take. (Cummings says it took 18 takes to get it right.) It may not be as technically impressive a feat as the True Detective shootout or that Creed boxing match, but it packs an emotional wallop all the same.

