- 6:07 am
Dara, welcome to Uber–now can you deal with this bribery scandal?
As if Dara Khosrowshahi doesn’t have enough work ahead of him as the new CEO of Uber. The company is reportedly facing a U.S. Department of Justice bribery investigation, reports Business Insider. Specifically, the investigation is looking into whether Uber manager violated U.S. laws against bribery of foreign officials. It’s unknown if the investigation is looking into bribery of foreign officials in just one country or multiple ones.
Welcome aboard, Dara!MG