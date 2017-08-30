Millennials have worries, but robots aren’t one of ’em

Millennials have a lot of worries: student loans, being ever able to afford to start a family, their avocado toast addiction. But one thing they aren’t worried about is technological advancements in robots and artificial intelligence taking over their jobs. Almost 80% of 31,000 millennials from across 31 countries believe technology is creating, rather than destroying, jobs, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Survey 2017, reports Inc. And they may be right, according to the Economist, which argues that advancements like AI may replace jobs, but will also create new kinds of work for humans.
