- 5:39 am
Fox News just got pulled off the air in the U.K. because no one was watching it
America’s most popular cable “news” channel was taken off the air in the U.K. after 15 years, reports the Guardian. Fox News had been available as part of a Sky TV cable package. Both Fox News and Sky TV are owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. The official reason for Fox News’ takedown was that the right-wing channel only attracted around 2,000 viewers a day in the U.K. Here’s what a company spokesperson said when the news was announced:
“[Fox] has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the U.K. Fox News is focused on the U.S. market and designed for a U.S. audience, and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the U.K. We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the U.K.”