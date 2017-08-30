Fox News just got pulled off the air in the U.K. because no one was watching it

America’s most popular cable “news” channel was taken off the air in the U.K. after 15 years, reports the Guardian. Fox News had been available as part of a Sky TV cable package. Both Fox News and Sky TV are owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. The official reason for Fox News’ takedown was that the right-wing channel only attracted around 2,000 viewers a day in the U.K. Here’s what a company spokesperson said when the news was announced: