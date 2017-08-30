Bruce Springsteen on Broadway tickets are already going for thousands, despite Ticketmaster’s anti-scalping tech

If Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is supposed to thwart scalpers, you wouldn’t know it from looking at StubHub or Craigslist today. Tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s stint on Broadway are going for a few thousand dollars a pop–some have reported prices as high as $9,000–despite Ticketmaster’s anti-scalping program. After tickets (quite predictably) sold out within minutes, they started popping up on secondary ticketing sites almost immediately. Springsteen has extended his one-man show by 10 weeks in response to the crazy demand.
Verified Fan requires wannabe concertgoers to pre-register to buy tickets and then uses a proprietary, algorithm-driven system that assesses whether or not each user is a real fan, as opposed to a scalper. The controversial feature is primarily designed to keep bulk-purchasing software bots from sweeping up tickets en mass when events go on sale. But evidently, they’re not so great at keeping old-fashioned, flesh-and-blood ticket scalpers at bay.
@springsteen Ticketmaster duped me & Springsteen again!! Verified 37 yr. fan, no code, but Stub Hub got hundreds for EVERY PERFORMANCE, WTF!
— Dori St. George (@DoriStGeorge) August 30, 2017