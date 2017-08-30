Bruce Springsteen on Broadway tickets are already going for thousands, despite Ticketmaster’s anti-scalping tech

If Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is supposed to thwart scalpers, you wouldn’t know it from looking at StubHub or Craigslist today. Tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s stint on Broadway are going for a few thousand dollars a pop–some have reported prices as high as $9,000–despite Ticketmaster’s anti-scalping program. After tickets (quite predictably) sold out within minutes, they started popping up on secondary ticketing sites almost immediately. Springsteen has extended his one-man show by 10 weeks in response to the crazy demand.