You Can’t Gig With Us: Why The Freelance Economy Is Getting More Cliquey

In the game of life, more people are eschewing the corporate ladder for flexible work arrangements. But it seems the board is getting crowded lately, which is leading some gig workers–and the companies that support them–to try to separate themselves from the rabble.

More than 55 million Americans work as independent contractors or moonlighters, according to the Freelancers Union, a figure that’s grown by 2 million over the last two years. While project-based work used to be most common among the recently laid off or those unable to nail down more permanent posts, it could soon be the main mode for a significant portion of the population. Short-term talent is in high demand. CareerBuilder’s 2017 forecast indicated that more than half of employers were seeking contract workers, a 47% increase from last year. More people seem likely to embrace freelancing than have already, in order to meet that demand. Intuit estimates that by 2020, 43% of the U.S. workforce will be freelance.

As the ranks of the gig economy swell, marketplaces are popping up to sift out top talent from a river of portfolios. Reedsy, a platform for connecting book writers with editors, designers, and publicists, allows only the publishing world’s elite to list their services on its site.

“The idea is to remain extremely selective,” says cofounder Emmanuel Nataf. In exchange, Reedsy promises lucrative projects from experienced and committed book authors. “They also know they’re part of an exclusive community, and they like that as well,” adds Nataf. The company fields 300 applications a week from potential freelancers and accepts approximately five. Only 750 professionals work on the few hundred book projects that pass through Reedsy each month.

This degree of selectivity isn’t limited to book publishing. “We hire freelancers who are in the top 1% of the software-engineering labor pool, by experience and skill level,” Roger Dickey, founder of the tech marketplace Gigster, told Forbes last month after announcing a $20 million round of venture funding.

Getting Bigger But Staying Elite

That could prove a wise investment, just as long as platforms like these can scale. Justin Gignac, cofounder of Working Not Working, a site for advertising and tech industry freelancers, says his company has been profitable since the beginning (companies pay a monthly fee per person in order to get access to Working Not Working’s talent pool). But he notes that marketplaces full of handpicked freelancers aren’t easily built up.

“Curation is the antithesis of growth,” says Gignac, sipping at an iced coffee at a trendy coffee shop in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood. He and Adam Tompkins built the site back in 2011 as a way for the ad world’s legions of freelance copy writers, art directors, and designers to signal their availability to recruiters. The company is based off a cheeky animation Gignac used to have on his portfolio site: A flickering neon sign that indicated whether he was working, available, or available soon.