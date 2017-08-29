This crowdfunded camera is like an offline version of Instagram

Who says your next digital detox means you can’t snap a picture of that latte? If Lomography has its way you’ll leave the phone in your bag and use its new Lomo’Instant Square film camera to capture the moments that would otherwise go tragically undocumented.

The Lomo’Instant Square, a smaller version of the Lomo’Instant that even sort of resembles the original Instagram logo, recently blew threw its Kickstarter funding goal by nearly 200%, raking in over $195,000 by Tuesday evening, thanks to 1,211 backers. Those who backed the project in the first day of the campaign could acquire a basic Square package for a discounted price of $129.

This is the first square photo instant camera by the Vienna-based company, but it’s certainly not the first time it has successfully crowdfunded an analog photography gadget: The company has a solid track record in this department, funding projects like the Lomo’Instant Automat and the eye-catching Petzval series of vintage-style camera lenses.

Read next: How An Analog Camera Company Can Thrive In The Instagram Age and Instagram Is Eating DiningJPT