This Generic Millennial Ad Is Everything Wrong With Advertising To Young People

What: Stock video firm Dissolve uses its stock footage to create a spoof of all the insufferable pandering brands do to get millennials to like them.

Who: Dissolve

Why we care: It’s all here. The party shots. The specialness. The dancing. The 100% plastic product they made 10% smaller that one time. This is the young people version of Dissolve’s amazing Generic Brand Video from 2014. You’ve seen them everywhere already, but seeing every cliche compiled together like this just makes it that much worse. #BoldLikeThat.