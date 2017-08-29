Just Got Fired? Get #WhopperSeverance From Burger King

What: A unique offer from Burger King to anyone who just got fired from their job.

Who: Burger King

Why we care: While so many brands are busy chasing the youth all over Snapchat and Instagram, for its latest social stunt Burger King went straight for the suit-and-tie crowd on LinkedIn. The deal? Admit publicly on the business-focused social network that you’ve been fired, and the brand will send you Whopper Severance in the form of a free burger coupon. What better way to celebrate losing your health insurance than with 650 flame-broiled calories for free?

Burger King is also offering the first 100 recipients of the severance a free 30-minute session with career satisfaction firm The Muse.JB