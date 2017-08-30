Today is the last day to tell the FCC what you think about net neutrality

Today is the last day for public comment on proposed changes to net neutrality rules. Or in John Oliver’s parlance , you have one more day to tell the FCC to go FCC itself .

The FCC is considering rolling back Obama-era safeguards to net neutrality, but before their final ruling, they have opened the issue to public comment. That comment period closes today at 5 p.m. ET. To weigh in on net neutrality—the principle that all websites should be treated equally by internet service providers—you can head to the FCC’s website. If you have a difficult time locating the comment section (conspiracy theorists would say it’s complicated by design), head to the website that Oliver bought, GoFCCYourself.com, which leads directly to the FCC’s public comment area.

Nearly 22 million people have already weighed in on the issue, although some of those comments, perhaps as many as 450,000, are alleged to have come from anti-net neutrality spam bots. ISPs could ostensibly make a great deal of money if the FCC rolls back net neutrality requirements, as they could charge websites to provide faster service to their customers. The current Republican-led FCC is next scheduled to meet on September 28, though, according to The Guardian, they are unlikely to vote on the plan at that meeting.ML