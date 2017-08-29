Report: Apple wants Hollywood to stop suffocating 4K video with high prices

Apple is reportedly asking Hollywood studios to stop marking up 4K HDR video as it tries to bring the new format to iTunes and its next Apple TV . Today, studios typically charge $25 to $30 for 4K HDR purchases in other stores, but sources tell the Wall Street Journal that Apple wants those prices dropped to $20, the same as new HD movies.

Fat chance of that happening. TV industry executives are still sore about how they footed the bill for HD content only to see television makers reap the profits. Transitioning to 4K is a similarly expensive endeavor, so studios are somewhat justified in demanding higher prices for what they produce. Even if Apple can negotiate a price drop, completely eliminating the markup over HD seems unlikely.

This issue might have been avoided had TV makers and studios put their marketing muscle behind 1080p HDR, which is cheaper to produce and visually more striking than 4K alone. But that’s a whole other story.JN