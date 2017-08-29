Target is coming for Trader Joe’s with $5 bottles of wine

Target has put a target on Two Buck Chuck. The one-stop shopping chain is coming for Trader Joe’s and its share of the cheap-ass wine business, by rolling out a line of $5 bottles.

Starting Sept. 3, customers in 1,100 Target locations can throw down a Lincoln and walk away with one of five varietals from the new California Roots collection—a cabernet, moscato, your mom’s new favorite chardonnay, pinot grigio, and the evocatively named “red blend.” Target has helpfully provided pairing suggestions for their wines, including “sweet, freshly picked berries” or “fresh baked bread,” but strangely they don’t suggest pairing them with a better bottle of wine.ML