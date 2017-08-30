How To Fake Humility (And Why You Sometimes Should)

We’re generally quick to celebrate arrogant, egotistical people, especially when they’re clearly talented (Kanye, anyone?). But what if–like most people–you’re not extraordinarily capable? The answer is simple: You’re better off being humble.

Or at least seeming humble to others. Psychological studies have found that when people appear to be less competent than they believe–when their self-image is more positive than others’ views of them–they’re likely to be less popular and successful. In other words, confidence and assertiveness are adaptive only when they’re proportionately backed up by competence. Thus we are better off seeming more competent than confident, even if that might mean faking humility.”

The Cultural Element

Most people aren’t naturally humble. That’s true despite certain cultures valuing outward shows of humility more than others.

According to Gaijin Pot, a website that helps people around the world find study, jobs, and travel opportunities in Japan, “my stupid son” and “my foolish wife” were common expressions used by Japanese men to refer to their families until quite recently. “It is said not only because is it frowned upon to say nice things about your family, but it is actually better to sound like you are putting them down,” the site’s blog informs Western readers. And as the British social anthropologist quips in her 2004 book, Watching the English, the typical Brit would only report being “quite good” at a sport only if they’re the world champion in it.

While every culture has its own norms for encouraging modest self-presentation, most people (and societies) favor humility when interacting with friends and family, yet permit a measure of braggadocio when dealing with strangers. Either way, it’s likely there will be certain occasions where you’ll need to deliberately come across as more humble than you actually feel. Here’s how to do it convincingly.

Talk Less About Yourself

Research shows that there’s a positive correlation between how frequently people use self-referential pronouns–words like “I,” “me,” or “mine”–and their likelihood of narcissism, a trait describing self-centered, egotistical, and entitled behavioral tendencies. And while we all talk about ourselves without even noticing it, those who come across as more humble spend less time focusing on themselves while speaking with others. So if you consciously tamp down how often you refer to yourself, you’re likely to appear more modest.

Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

If you do have to talk about yourself, do it light-heartedly. Although humor is somewhat culture-specific, the ability to laugh at ourselves is pretty much universally advantageous. If you can be a little self-deprecating, you’re likely not just to seem modest but also witty, moral, and smart. Even leaders have been found to be more effective when they use a dose of self-effacing humor.