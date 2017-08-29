Donald Trump loves ratings, so it’s too bad “Game of Thrones” and the VMAs crushed him on social

We all know the president loves ratings so much that he can’t even help talking about them during a natural disaster, but last week he was no match for Westeros and Taylor Swift.

According to Nielsen’s latest Social Content Ratings report, the Game of Thrones finale attracted the most social-media attention of any non-sports TV telecast last week, with 4.18 million interactions. That includes 3.09 million on Facebook and 1.08 million on Twitter. No 2. on the list was the MTV Video Music Awards broadcast with 3.96 million interactions, including 1.7 million on Facebook and 2.26 million on Twitter. Both events crushed Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Monday night, which came in at a distant No. 3 with 1.16 million interactions, including 601,000 on Facebook and 557,000 on Twitter.

Nielsen launched its Social Content Ratings last year as a way of creating a standard measurement of social media conversations around TV events. It measures things like posts, comments, likes, and shares. The above list represents Nielsen’s “series and specials” category. If we throw sports into the mix, no one can touch Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor pay-per-view fight, which attracted a staggering 26.98 million interactions, according to Nielsen. Check out the Top 10 lists here.