Check out Google’s solar eclipse megamovie assembled from more than 34,000 images of the eclipse

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The images, which were taken by amateur scientists across the U.S., were stitched together algorithmically to reveal an extended look at the sun’s atmosphere as the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse passed over the country.

