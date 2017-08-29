Uber will stop tracking you when your ride ends

The company has announced it is doing away with the ability to track users for up to five minutes after their rides end, reports Reuters. The stalky feature has been built into Uber’s mobile app since 2016. Uber said the feature, which tracked a rider’s movements after their lift ended, was used to collect data that could help the company improve pickups and drop-offs. But on the user end of things, it just creeped everyone out–partly because Uber had previous not explained why it continued to track users when their ride ended. Uber says it may reintroduce the “feature” in the future, but would explicitly describe its workings and reasons to users and let them opt-in or abstain from using it.
