Tim Cook: Since the government isn’t doing it, Apple has a “moral responsibility to help grow the economy”

Tim Cook made the comment in a breakfast interview at the end of last week while touring various manufacturers and companies across the U.S., the New York Times reports . During the tour, Cook addressed topics the Times noted are usually only for politicians, including manufacturing, jobs, and education. After a visit to the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin, Cook said he was struck by how much the government used to get done :

“One of the things that hits you, all of the major acts, legislation, that happened during just his presidency. You have the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Act, you have Medicare, you have Medicaid, you have several national parks, you have Head Start, you have housing discrimination, you have jury discrimination. Regardless of your politics, you look at it and say, ‘My gosh.'”

He contrasted L.B.J.’s government with recent more ones:

“The reality is that government, for a long period of time, has for whatever set of reasons become less functional and isn’t working at the speed that it once was. And so it does fall, I think, not just on business but on all other areas of society to step up.”

In the end, Cook concluded that Apple has a duty to step up in areas where the government isn’t getting things done like it used to:

“I think we have a moral responsibility to help grow the economy, to help grow jobs, to contribute to this country and to contribute to the other countries that we do business in.”

MG