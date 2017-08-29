- 5:32 am
Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to deliver pizzas via self-driving cars
Beginning in September, residents in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who order a Domino’s pizza may find it gets delivered in a self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid, reports Reuters. The experiment is one of many Ford is making to see how self-driving vehicles can “improve the movement of people and goods.” The randomly selected Ann Arbor Domino’s customers who get to have their pizzas delivered by self-driving cars will be able to track the cars via GPS and receive a text message when the car arrives telling them how they can access the pizza.
And therein lies the rub: Though the cars can drive the pizza to your place, they can’t deliver it to your door–you gotta collect it (a human will be in the car, but only to pilot it in case of emergency). “We’re still focused on the last 50 feet,” said a Domino’s spokesperson. “That’s a big challenge– getting (the pizza) from the curb to the door.”MG