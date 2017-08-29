Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to deliver pizzas via self-driving cars

Beginning in September, residents in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who order a Domino’s pizza may find it gets delivered in a self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid, reports Reuters. The experiment is one of many Ford is making to see how self-driving vehicles can “improve the movement of people and goods.” The randomly selected Ann Arbor Domino’s customers who get to have their pizzas delivered by self-driving cars will be able to track the cars via GPS and receive a text message when the car arrives telling them how they can access the pizza.