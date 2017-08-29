Google Unveils ARCore, Its Answer To Apple’s ARKit, But It Will Be Hard To Catch Up

Google has taken the wraps off its answer to Apple’s ARKit–a new augmented reality development platform called “ARCore.” In a blog post, the company said it’s releasing a “preview” software development kit for ARCore to Android developers today.

Google released its Tango AR platform in 2014, but AR experiences built on that platform could run only on a few phones sporting advanced sensors and cameras. With ARCore, Google says, developers can create AR apps and games that run on virtually any Android smartphone–existing and forthcoming.

“We’ve been developing the fundamental technologies that power mobile AR over the last three years with Tango, and ARCore is built on that work,” says Android Engineering VP Dave Burke in today’s blog post. Developers who have already developed on the Tango platform, Burke says, can use that experience to help them create on the ARCore platform.

ARCore games and apps will use an Android phone’s camera to determine the position and movement of the phone itself within a real-world environment. The camera will determine the location of horizontal surfaces on which to place digital objects. The camera will also measure the ambient light in a given space, so that digital objects will appear to reflect light in convincing ways.

To start with, Burke says, ARCore will run on Google’s Pixel phones, and Samsung’s S8 running 7.0 Nougat and above. It’ll run on more phones, from more OEMs, in time.

“We’re targeting 100 million devices at the end of the preview,” Burke writes (Google has not said when the end of the preview will occur). “We’re working with manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, Asus, and others to make this possible with a consistent bar for quality and high performance.”

ARCore already plays nice with AR development environments like Java/OpenGL, Unity, and Unreal AR development tools, Google says. And other integrations will follow.