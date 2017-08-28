advertisement
What Uber’s New CEO Pick Could Mean For The Company

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The ride-hailing upstart selected Dara Khosrowshahi to take the helm after former CEO Travis Kalanick resigned in June. Khosrowshahi has led travel company Expedia since 2005, and will take the reins at Uber amid a year of numerous negative headlines.

