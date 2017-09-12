Going Into the Family Business Is Different When Nancy Meyers is Your Mom

There’s a strange kind of art imitating life going on with the film, Home Again. Reese Witherspoon’s character has a deceased filmmaker father, who specialized in a narrow genre. His Lincoln Center retrospective would have apparently been thick with classics about “truth in the bedroom, the agony of love, and the humor of it all.” First-time writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer freely admits, though, that these are the kinds of movies she herself aspires to make. Of course, they’re also the kind many associate with her mom, Nancy Meyers.

At some point in the past decade or so, romantic comedies seemed to have all but disappeared from the box office. Even before then, many of them had begun to degenerate into something close to self-parody. Nancy Meyers’s movies, however–like Something’s Gotta Give and The Intern–are cut from a different cloth. They transcend genre. They resonate. They navigate complex emotional spaces while remaining funny and sweet enough to hit viewers like a warm blanket on a cold day. And now, following in the tradition of Meyers, who produced Home Again, Hallie Meyers-Shyer has also made a film with loftier ambitions than the standard-issue rom-com.

“The movies I write aren’t necessarily romantic comedies,” she says. “But they are rooted in relationships. Relationship comedies are always my favorite movies.”

This particular relationship comedy has an unwieldy plot, so buckle up.

In Home Again, Reese Witherspoon plays Alice, a creative recently separated from Michael Sheen’s Austen. She’s just moved with her two young children into her deceased auteur father’s house in Hollywood, while reinventing herself as an interior decorator. During a crazy night of blowing off some 40th birthday steam, Alice and some pals befriend three younger men, and Alice intimately befriends one of them. Due to circumstantial factors, she ends up inviting these men to stay in her guest house while they finish the film deal they’re in the middle of making–one that will deliver them financial independence. Not-quite-ex-husband Austen doesn’t exactly love this idea.

Like Alice, Hallie Meyers-Shyer is also Hollywood royalty. (Aside from Meyers, her father, Charles Shyer, is also a filmmaker.) The emerging director didn’t set out to make a film about someone with her own background, though. She was inspired by L.A.-based cinema of the ’70s, like Shampoo, and she wanted a Peter Bogdanovich-type figure to factor into her story somehow. Once she thought of making Alice’s father an auteur of that ilk–glimpsed in pictures, he looks like Francis Ford Coppola–she instantly felt closer to the character. That’s mainly where the similarities between Alice and her creator end, though. Meyers-Shyer is 30 years old, for one thing, and growing up with show business parents had a vastly different impact on her than it did Alice. It made her infatuated with the family business.

As a child, Meyers-Shyer lived for set visits and screenings. By the time she made it to high school, she was writing films of her own. These early efforts were mostly just practice, though. Her first exposure to the process of actually writing a movie arrived when Charles Shyer asked her to collaborate on a project–an adaptation of the children’s book Eloise. (She was 20 years old at the time.) The prodigal daughter learned a lot from the experience and continued writing her own scripts more seriously afterward while attending film school.