“BoJack Horseman” Season 4 Is The Most Subtle Satire Of The 2016 Election Yet

As we begin to see the limits of Trump impersonation-based comedy, there’s a growing hunger for fresh political satire. The upcoming season of Netflix’s animated anthropomorphic sitcom, BoJack Horseman, turns out to be an unlikely but essential source for it.

The first three seasons of BoJack, the brainfoal of writer Raphael Bob-Waksberg and artist Lisa Hanawalt, mostly stayed out of government goings-on. Instead, the series, which follows the adventures of a washed-up horse-actor, stuck to its cornerstone themes of depression, failure, and Hollywood. Not anymore. Those familiar stomping grounds still get stampeded in season four, but they share space with a new political bent. While there are tiny nods to actual moments from the past year—Princess Caroline, a cat voiced by Amy Sedaris, wears a pussyhat at one point—overall, the message is timeless. Somehow, BoJack Horseman manages to pull off some of the most subtle, meaningful political satire of the Trump era.

[Warning: mild, general spoilers to follow]

The main story centers on Will Arnett’s title character reconnecting with his newly discovered secret daughter, voiced by Aparna Nancherla. An ongoing B-story, however, is a gubernatorial election that spans much of the season. Here, I would obviously make a “horserace” pun if the election subplot focused on BoJack. But the character running for governor is Mr. Peanutbutter, the Paul F. Tompkins-voiced lovable Labrador, who is endearingly dim.

At the top of the season, Mr. Peanutbutter is attempting to get California Governor Woodchuck Could Chuck Berkowitz–no relation to the author of this post–recalled to spur a special election. This plotline remains inexplicable until we meet Machiavellian campaign manager Katrina, who sees in Mr. Peanutbutter a useful idiot. Through a series of events too fun to spoil here, Mr. PB ends up in that special election with Berkowitz. The challenger quickly positions himself as an outsider, a populist candidate who will appeal to “regular schmoes like me who went to Northwestern,” as opposed to the current governor, who went to Dartmouth.

If it weren’t clear enough that Mr. Peanutbutter is supposed to be the most innocuous possible version of a Trumpian candidate, the lab’s fans start chanting his name in a menacingly zealous “Lock Her Up” cadence.