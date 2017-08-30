First-Time Showrunner Derek Simonds On Creating Summer’s Surprise Hit “The Sinner”

“If I have the opportunity to do it again, I would trust the people I’m working with and delegate even more,” Simonds says. “A friend of mine made this analogy which I think is really true: You go to college the first year and you get 1,500 pages of reading assigned to you and it just seems physically impossible to do that much reading in the time you’re given. And then you learn that you only need to read half that amount–you just have to read the right pages. There is something to that in showrunning, where there’s no way you can do it all–it’s getting better at focusing on the places where decisions have the greatest impact.”

Based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same title, The Sinner stars Jessica Biel, who’s also an executive producer of the show, as Cora Tannetti, a young mother who stabs a man to death on a crowded beach in plain view of everyone present–including her husband and young son. It’s evident Cora did the crime, but what The Sinner unpacks over its eight episodes are the deeply rooted reasons as to why.

As it turns out, a gripping “why-dunnit” is exactly what audiences were craving. Since having summer’s number one cable drama premiere with more than 1.51 million viewers and more than 3.5 million total viewers in live+3 (live viewing plus a three-day allowance for DVR viewing) , The Sinner has been steadily growing its fanbase, due in no small part to Simonds’ creative direction–one that he admittedly had to slightly adjust in order to make room for collaboration.

Prior to The Sinner, Simonds wrote and directed his 2001 indie film Seven and a Match–his last major project where he had total control, which put him in the mentality of wanting to do everything, all at once, largely by himself.

“By the nature of the job as a filmmaker, I’m used to throwing myself fully into every phase of the process, whether it’s writing, pre-production and production, post-production, or editing. In a film you do each of those one at a time and you can put your full attention to each phase. But in showrunning, all of those jobs happened concurrently at a certain point,” Simonds says. “You just can’t be everywhere at once, and you have to let go of a certain level of perfectionism that you might have and lean into the people you’re working with. It’s a hugely collaborative effort. I think any showrunner that stands up in front of a crowd and says, ‘my show this, my show that’ is not really being honest because there’s just too much work for one person to do. Yes, you do get to shape things at the end of the day, but it really is a profound collaborative experience.”