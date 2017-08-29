BuzzFeed, Once A Banner-Free Zone, Embraces Ads

Along with lists, quizzes, and cat videos–and, more recently, breaking news–BuzzFeed has long been known for its refusal to host those annoying banner and square ads that clutter the pages of most other media sites. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti has even been known to wax philosophic about the problems that plague online advertising. “They are slow and show ads that are terrible,” Peretti said of competing media websites in 2015 .

“When a site loads slowly, you blame the site, but it’s actually often the banner ad coming from somewhere else online,” he told the New York Times in 2014. The future, he said, was in BuzzFeed’s special sauce: Native advertising coupled with targeted social media distribution.

So it came as a surprise yesterday when BuzzFeed announced plans to introduce ads on its desktop and mobile websites, using existing technology from Google and Facebook.

The reason for this strategic shift, according to Peretti, is so that BuzzFeed can make more money. Why the company needs to do so at this moment in time is not clear. Native ad revenue slowing? Increasing revenue in preparation for an IPO? Not selling enough of those Tasty One Top electric hot plates?

Whatever the rationale, banner ads are likely to have a real impact on the site itself–and not just visually. Programmatic ads do increase the amount of time it takes a web page to load, often adding more than a second, which is why many media sites are so painfully slow (think of the many eons you wait when loading CNN or The Hill, and the endless number of ads on those sites). BuzzFeed, on the other hand, is a breeze.

To see the difference, we used Pingdom’s website speed test analyzer and compared the load time for the home page of BuzzFeed to one of its chief rivals, Vice. The results are striking: BuzzFeed’s page loads in under 2 seconds, while Vice takes over 4 seconds. What’s more, Vice’s home page is actually lighter than BuzzFeed’s (8.7 megabytes vs 13.1 megabytes).

Peretti, in announcing the move to display ads, told Business Insider that programmatic technology has gotten better over the last few years. “Tactically, programmatic has improved in terms of loading times, mobile experience, and ad quality and opens up another way for us to monetize our huge audience,” he said. The only problem is that it’s not entirely true.