Drone videos over Houston show Harvey’s devastating floods: “Beyond anything experienced”

The Category 4 hurricane that barreled into Texas late Friday—the first to hit the state since 1961—is “a landmark event,” said Brock Long, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who predicted that his agency would have to be involved for years to deal with Harvey’s catastrophic aftermath. The flooding, tweeted the U.S. National Weather Service, “is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced.”

The devastation of the relentless rain has left at least five dead in and around Houston, overloaded 911 systems, required the opening of a 5,000-person “mega-shelter,” and required the NWS to add new colors to its weather graphics, but none of that helps the mind fathom the wreckage. Even these amateur drone videos can’t capture it, but they offer a breathtaking overhead view.

Average annual rainfall in Houston is 50 inches. In the past two days, the city has seen over 25 inches. The 9 trillion gallons of water that fell on Houston could, according to the Washington Post, fill 14 million Olympic size swimming pools, or 33,906 Empire State Buildings. If spread across the entire U.S., this would amount to .17 inches of rain for every part of every state.