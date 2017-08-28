These drone videos over Houston show Harvey’s devastating floods: “Beyond anything experienced”

The Category 4 hurricane that barreled into Texas late Friday—the first of that strength to hit the state since 1961—is “a landmark event,” said Brock Long, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who predicted that his agency would have to be involved for years to deal with Harvey’s catastrophic aftermath. The flooding, tweeted the U.S. National Weather Service, “is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced.”

The devastation of the relentless rain has left at least ten dead in and around Houston, overloaded 911 systems, required the opening of a 5,000-person “mega-shelter,” and required the NWS to add new colors to its weather graphics, but none of that helps the mind fathom the wreckage. Even these amateur drone videos can’t capture it, but they offer a breathtaking overhead view.

At this point, it seems pointless to try to measure the scale of Harvey’s aftermath. Average annual rainfall in Houston is 50 inches. Since Friday, the city has seen over 49 inches. The 9 trillion gallons of water that fell on Houston by Sunday could, according to the Washington Post, fill 14 million Olympic size swimming pools, or 33,906 Empire State Buildings. If spread across the entire U.S., this would amount to .17 inches of rain for every part of every state.

The videos have been popping up on YouTube in recent days despite warnings from officials who say these drones are posing an extreme risk to rescue crews.

Already, organizations are mobilizing to help the victims and are collecting donations online. If you want to help, beware of scams and review the organizations working on the ground in Texas, via the L.A. Times, below. And check out the many campaigns that have been created on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which it’s compiled into a central Hurricane Harvey Relief hub.

[Los Angeles Times]