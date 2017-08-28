U.S. Open tennis fans just got invaded by Snapchat Spectacles vending machines

The days of bobbing your head back and forth to follow a tennis match may be coming to an end. With the U.S. Open happening this week , the United States Tennis Association partnered with Snap to offer Snapchat Spectacles vending machines on the grounds of New York’s USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center . So now you can watch the big tournament through Snap’s smart glasses—I mean, if you want to.

The bright-yellow vending machines (Snap calls them Snapbots) were carted in by truck, boat, and helicopter, making Spectacles available for purchase throughout the two-week tournament. The U.S. Open starts today and goes through September 10. The Spectacle activation will give tennis fans “the ability to share their tennis stories through their own viewpoints using Spectacles, HD filming sunglasses,” according to a press release.

Spectacles were released last year, but Snap indicated in its most recent earnings report that sales of the smart glasses are already slumping. Maybe this week’s tennis hookup will encourage more poeple to give them some love (sorry).CZ