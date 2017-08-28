From Katrina To Harvey: How Disaster Relief Is Evolving With Technology

Open data may sound like a nerdy thing, but this weekend has proven it’s also a lifesaver in more ways than one.

As Hurricane Harvey pelted the southern coast of Texas, a local open-data resource helped provide accurate and up-to-date information to the state’s residents. Inside Harris County’s intricate bayou system–intended to both collect water and effectively drain it–gauges were installed to sense when water is overflowing. The sensors transmit the data to a website, which has become a vital go-to for Houston residents.

Since the storm hit, many of the bayous have completely run over, says Rafael Lemaitre, the former national director of public affairs at FEMA, who currently lives in Houston. He routinely checked the flood gauge website over the weekend, as did many residents in the Houston area. They watched intently as green marks on the page turned to red, indicating that the water was rising. “I know a lot of my neighbors rely on that during during the storms,” he says.

Houston/Harris county flood gauges yesterday vs today. Red = water over banks. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/s0dKcy8bT7 — Rafael Lemaitre (@ItsRafLemaitre) August 27, 2017

This open access to flood gauges is just one of the many ways new tech-driven projects have helped improve responses to disasters over the years. “There’s no question that technology has played a much more significant role,” says Lemaitre, “since even Hurricane Sandy.”

While Sandy was noted in 2012 for its ability to connect people with Twitter hashtags and other relatively nascent social apps like Instagram, the last few years have brought a paradigm shift in terms of how emergency relief organizations integrate technology into their responses.

Social Networks Now Play An Indispensable Role

Many Texans have been taking to apps and websites to help document their troubles and need for assistance during Harvey. Snapchat, which barely existed when Hurricane Sandy struck five years ago, has emerged as a popular destination for live storm updates. Thousands of people have posted updates about their surroundings using the app; they’ve also used it to report events such as power outages.

Snap tells Fast Company that it’s seen a marked uptick of usage over the last weekend, with as many as 300,000 posts submitted to the Harvey “Our Stories” section. Similarly, the Map section, which shows area where many people are using the app, has helped present up-to-date information about areas that need emergency assistance.