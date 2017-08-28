Harvey dumped so much rain on Texas that the NWS had to add new colors to its graphics

NOAA’s National Weather Service said today it had to add new colors to its precipitation graphics to effectively visualize the amount of rainfall that has battered the Texas coast as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The agency tweeted before-and-after versions of the graphics, with the latter showing three additional shades of purple to account for observed precipitation levels of over 15 inches. The charts document rainfall amounts through Monday morning, Houston time. According to the NWS’s latest alert, storm totals could approach 50 inches in some locations.