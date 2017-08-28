Spoiler Alert: This Video Essay Nails What Makes a Twist Ending Work

Who: YouTubers Now You See It.

Why we care: Following perhaps the least necessary spoiler alert of all time, considering the name of this video, “How to Do a Plot Twist” makes a convincing case for what makes for a satisfying ending, and what doesn’t. Apparently, the thing to avoid is a twist that relies on shock above logic. The video uses as its test cases the films Now You See Me, Primal Fear, and The Prestige. As a courtesy, I will not spoil which of these films demonstrates how to do a good twist, and which does the opposite.