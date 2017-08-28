The Creativity Challenge Starts Today

There’s a lot going on in the world. It’s easy to get bogged down by the news, the tweets, the to-do lists. Sometimes you need a way to clear away the cruft, and reignite your spark. That’s the inspiration behind our Creativity Challenge .

Fast Company asked 14 super smart creators to craft daily exercises that push you to be more imaginative and productive. One day, you’ll be drawing your own emoji, the next you’ll be making a sculpture with raw materials mined from your desk. These are simple, fun, and only take as much time as you want to devote to them.

In keeping with our eclectic style, Fast Company called on a group of people with diverse backgrounds to come up with each day’s exercise. The contributor list includes the cofounder of Google’s Creative Lab, a visual artist from Disney, an ice cream entrepreneur, a best-selling author, and an expert on meditation and mindfulness. You can find out more about all of them, and sign up, from our Creativity Challenge home page.

You can start the free 14-day challenge any time. Be sure to also join our dedicated Creativity Challenge Facebook group, where a community is already taking shape around users’ creations!

Ready to get started? All you need is a bit of inspiration, a few extra minutes, and an email address.FCS