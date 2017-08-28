People turned to Snapchat during Hurricane Harvey

As Hurricane Harvey continues to batter Texas–with as many as five reported fatalities –residents are trying to receive help and updates any way they can. Snapchat, specifically, has seen a marked uptick in usage.

Snap tells Fast Company it has seen between 250,000 and 300,000 submissions to its Harvey section of Stories, which is more than double what the app saw during last year’s Louisiana floods.

Additionally, Snap says that its new Map feature has been seeing newly strategic use–for example, by giving people a more immediate way to announce where power went out.

Just insane video coming in from around Houston on the Snap map, inside homes and neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/wMNPZJ9JNU — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 27, 2017

CGW