Peter Dinklage Calmly Contemplates The Connected World For Cisco

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

What: A three-minute ad from Cisco starring Peter Dinklage talking about the company’s new intuitive network.

Who: Cisco, Ogilvy & Mather

Why we care: THRONES! OK, ok, sure there’re no dragons, no White Walkers, no Starks, no Lannisters, no Targaryens. Hell, here Dinklage doesn’t even have a beard. But still, the man who brings Tyrion Lannister to life on Game of Thrones has such a compelling screen presence that he forces you to pay attention. And when he’s talking about the glorious potential and significant danger associated with our ever-connected world, he does it in a way that makes this largely corporate offering seem relevant and important to anyone and everyone.

In a blog post, Cisco CMO Karen Walker writes, “Peter Dinklage is the perfect messenger because of his global fame and ability to speak in a bold, intelligent, and captivating way. As he wanders through the streets of London, you hang on to each of his words as he describes just how simple–and monumental–the new network is.”

