The NYPD wasted (probably) millions of dollars on Windows Phones that it now has to scrap

Two years ago, as part of a mobility initiative, the New York Police Department bought 36,000 new smartphones for its employees. Generally, these sorts of upgrade projects are good. However, this one was not–namely, because the force decided to use Windows Phones.

Now the New York Post reports that the NYPD has to scrap all of these phones because Microsoft announced it would stop supporting the operating system the phones run on. So after handing out tens of thousands of phones that have MSRPs of at least $200 (although the NYPD likely got a bulk discount), the department has been left with outdated devices. Now the officers are getting boring old iPhones.

This likely could have been avoided had the department called in a few experts to help guide the mobility program.