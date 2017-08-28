Organic, non-GMO Amazon Echoes are already on sale at Whole Foods

You can call Jeff Bezos many things; efficient is surely one of them.

The effects of Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods–announced less than three months ago and closing today–are already being seen by the public. On Twitter, people began to notice new items for sale on the Whole Foods floor–namely, Amazon’s Echo devices. There are also, reportedly, many price cuts already in effect.

Mmm, nothing better than a farm fresh Amazon Echo at Whole Foods pic.twitter.com/loj5qHTucC — Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) August 28, 2017

What other big changes will be in store for the bourgeois supermarket? It’s unclear, but there are surely more on the horizon.