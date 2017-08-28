advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Organic, non-GMO Amazon Echoes are already on sale at Whole Foods

Organic, non-GMO Amazon Echoes are already on sale at Whole Foods
[Photo: courtesy of Whole Foods]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

You can call Jeff Bezos many things; efficient is surely one of them.

The effects of Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods–announced less than three months ago and closing today–are already being seen by the public. On Twitter, people began to notice new items for sale on the Whole Foods floor–namely, Amazon’s Echo devices. There are also, reportedly, many price cuts already in effect.

What other big changes will be in store for the bourgeois supermarket? It’s unclear, but there are surely more on the horizon.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life