An Uber driver was just fined $78,000 for illegal taxi driving in Denmark

The driver was one of four who received fines for driving a taxi illegally, Reuters reports. The driver with the largest fine reportedly made 5,427 illegal taxi rides as an Uber driver in 2015. Copenhagen is the only city in Denmark where Uber operates, but the ride hailer has previously announced it will be pulling its service from the locality after updated taxi laws require all cars operating as taxis to install taxi meters and video surveillance. The new rules also state only 125 drivers can be licensed each quarter. Uber has said under the new rules it would take years before all drivers could be licensed.