- 08.28.17
- 6:41 am
GoFundMe has created a central location for campaigns to help those affected by Harvey
One of the few good things that come out of natural disasters is the way people from across all walks of life come together to help each other out in times of need. Unsurprisingly, a large number of campaigns have been created on GoFundMe to help the victims of Harvey. To make finding those campaigns easier, GoFundMe has now created a central Hurricane Harvey Relief hub that aggregates all the Harvey-related campaigns. You can check it out here.MG