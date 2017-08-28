Here’s the latest updates on tropical storm Harvey

• Harvey was originally a category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Texas, but it quickly lost power and was downgraded to a tropical storm, the Guardian reports .

• Currently, 13 million people are under flood watches and warnings. These include cities ranging from Corpus Christi, Texas, to New Orleans, reports CNN.

• At least five people have died during the storm, reports the Weather Channel.

• Images of the flooding show the storm’s virtually unprecedented scale and destruction:

Perspective of Houston’s flooding. This is from Houston TransStar. The top is March of 2016. The bottom is this morning. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/w9RFvE7vLJ — Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) August 27, 2017

This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8 — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017

• In just two days, Houston received 25 inches of rain–that’s more than half the city’s annual rainfall. The U.S. National Weather Service said the “unprecedented rainfall” is producing “life-threatening flooding in S.E. Texas.”

#Harvey is producing unprecedented rainfall and life-threatening flooding in SE Texas. Key Messages as of 4am CDT: pic.twitter.com/TzYAm6rsSk — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2017

• Tropical storm Harvey will return to the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, where it is expected to collect more moisture before heading back inland to Galveston, Houston, Huntsville, and Shreveport.

• FEMA director Brock Long has said, “This disaster’s going to be a landmark event” and predicted that the agency’s involvement in the aftermath of Harvey will stretch for years.